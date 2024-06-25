International
Russia rejects EU fresh sanctions as illegal
Russia has rejected the latest sanctions adopted by the European Union (EU) as illegal.
The Council of the European Union earlier on Monday adopted the 14th package of economic and individual restrictive measures against Russia.
According to a statement released by the council, the measures targeted high-value sectors of the Russian economy, including energy, finance, and trade, making it more difficult to circumvent EU sanctions.
However, the Kremlin Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists on Tuesday that Moscow has enough experience in mitigating the impact of such restrictions.
He said: “We are convinced that this is a double-edged sword and that in many ways these restrictions backfire on the interests of those countries that implement them.”
