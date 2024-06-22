Ogun tightens hold on lands as Gov Abiodun bans traditional rulers from signing MOUs

In a move aimed at curbing unauthorized agreements, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, signed an executive order restricting traditional rulers from signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on behalf of the state government.

This decision comes amidst concerns about a lack of transparency and potential financial irregularities in MoUs signed by some monarchs. The governor’s order emphasizes the need to streamline procedures and ensure proper oversight for any agreements involving the state.

Governor Abiodun also issued three executive orders to establish two new agencies.

They are: The Ogun State Mineral Resources Development Agency and The Ogun State Landscaping and Recreation Agency.

In addition to the establishment of these two agencies, the third executive order, therefore restrains monarchs from entering into any form of agreement or Memorandum of Understanding concerning mining activities or any other land matters in their domains.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade said the three executive orders take an immediate effect.

It reads in part, “Executive Order One: ESTABLISHMENT OF THE OGUN STATE MINERAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AGENCY. Section 5(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 vests in the Governor of Ogun State, the exercise of executive powers of the State for the purpose of effective governance. The government’s responsibilities include the security, welfare, good governance, safety, and peaceful co-existence of all persons in the state, including in business clusters such as mining communities.

“Ogun State has rich and vast deposits of mineral resources which must be explored responsibly, judiciously, and without detriment to the environmental ecosystem in mining areas. NOW THEREFORE BY THE AUTHORITY VESTED IN ME AS THE GOVERNOR OF OGUN STATE UNDER THE CONSTITUTION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA 1999 (AS AMENDED) PRINCE ADEDAPO OLUSEUN ABIODUN, CON, HEREBY ORDER THAT: An Agency to be known as the Ogun State Mineral Resources Development Agency is hereby established.

“The State, therefore, observes the current trend in which miners and investors circumvent regulation and government oversight by encouraging Traditional institutions to interfere with land management by entering into Memorandums of Understanding and other irregular legal arrangements. NOW THEREFORE PURSUANT TO THE AUTHORITY VESTED IN ME BY THE CONSTITUTION AS THE GOVERNOR OF OGUN STATE, I HEREBY ORDER AS FOLLOWS:

“That all forms of Traditional Institutions existing within the State are hereby with immediate effect barred from entering into any form of Memorandum of Understanding or Agreement with any individual, companies or organisations seeking Land within any part of the entire State for purposes of Mining or Industry and are to forthwith refrain from issuing any form of consent letters for mining across the State.”

