Connect with us

International

Britain imposes asset freeze, travel ban on ex-Angolan president’s daughter

Published

36 mins ago

on

The British government has imposed a travel ban and an asset freeze on Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos under its global anti-corruption sanctions regime.

The government announced on Thursday.

Dos Santos, whose father Jose Eduardo dos Santos ruled Angola for 38 years until 2017, has faced corruption accusations in Angola and elsewhere for years.

Africa’s first female billionaire denies the allegations and insists she is the target of a long-running political vendetta.

The Angolan government alleged dos Santos misappropriated more than £50 million ($63.19 million) for her financial benefit while she ran the Angolan state oil firm Sonangol.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court orders seizure of ex-Angolan president daughter’s assets

It also said the ex-president’s daughter misappropriated more than £300 million while she was director of telecoms company Unitel.

Dos Santos lost an appeal to overturn an order freezing up to £580 million of her assets in September as part of a lawsuit at London’s High Court brought by Unitel.

Global police agency Interpol confirmed in 2022 it had issued a red notice for dos Santos, who lives in Dubai.

The British government has added seven other designations targeting other individuals under the same global anti-corruption case.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one + 4 =


 

 

Investigations

Investigations2 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT… Broken System: Benue General Hospitals in limbo despite ₦14bn spent in five years on health facilities

MANASSEH MBACHI writes on the plight of residents of some local government areas in Benue State who are left without...
Investigations1 week ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside details of failed Kaduna Millennium City power project

In Kaduna’s Millennium City, a housing project of the Kaduna State Government, houses, shopping malls and other business facilities spring...
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: After 8years, and N4bn budgeted, uncompleted road frustrates Akwa Ibom residents

In Ibiaku Uruan, a community in Akwa Ibom State, where survival hinges on how much is planted, harvested, and sold...
Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURE: Dump sites take over Sokoto metropolis, endanger public health

Ibrahim Ali, a 65-year-old resident of the Kofar Dundaye area in Sokoto metropolis, is thankful for being alive after falling...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: 4 years after Zamfara govt demolished Gusau Hotel, released N1bn for reconstruction, project still uncompleted

Once a beacon of hospitality in Northern Nigeria, Gusau Hotel—originally known as Gusau Motel—stood for over half a century as...