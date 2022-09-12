First Republic minister, Amechi, says Britain created problems, imbalances in Nigeria

A First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, has said that Britain created a number of problems while administering Nigeria.

Amechi, who sympathized with government of the United Kingdom on the passing of their monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, noted that she was significant to the independence of the country.

Addressing journalists at his Ukpor, Nnewi, Anambra State residence on Sunday, the nationalist blasted Nigerian leaders for failure to lead the country alright after 62 years of independence.

The elder statesman, therefore, challenged the youth to rise up and demand accountability from their leaders, calling for greater and more positive collaboration between Britain and Nigeria.

Amechi said: “Even though every death is said to be a loss, the death of Queen Elizabeth II is a dignified loss and it is a royal death of a very great queen who ruled a great country while playing her role with dignity and honour.

“She was a true representative of the ancestors. I wish her a very safe journey back to her maker.

“I wish the new monarch well and I do hope that there will be a great collaboration between both countries for the correction of the imbalances. I hope the new king will toe the line of peace.

“Britain, while administering Nigeria, made a lot of mistakes, they created a lot of imbalances and lopsidedness, they created potholes and numerous bumps here and there, but we can forgive them.

“As a country, Nigeria should have overcome all these challenges long ago, if we had got our leadership structure right. But bad leadership has kept us where we are today and I do hope that the new monarch if he cannot help to correct these mistakes, he should not disturb us.

“We are having a general election next year and we expect the British government to play the role of a true friend in achieving a great united Nigeria and not the Nigeria that the previous government created with numerous problems here and there.

“The Nigerian youths should wake up from their slumber and take back their country. The return of Nigeria to the path of greatness is in the hands of the youths and they must not allow bad leaders to continue to misrule them. During our time one British pound was 68kobo, but today, it is not the same, the youths should know that the country needs change.”

