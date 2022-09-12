Imo Gov, Uzodinma, warns Catholic priests to stay away from partisan politics

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has warned Catholic Priests in the state to stay away from partisan politics and avoid “converting their pulpits to campaign grounds.”

The Governor who gave the warning on Sunday at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria held in Orlu, said it was a sad development to see revered Bishops and Archbishops allowing themselves to be used by politicians and urged them to maintain the neutrality of the Church and not dabble into politics.

In his opening address, Uzodimma said the Catholic Bishops should not descend to the level of allowing themselves to be used by dubious politicians to mislead the people.

“Your Graces and Lordships, permit me to also point out, with every sense of responsibility, that I do not think it is right for some members of the clergy to convert God’s house and the pulpit to the soap box for campaigns for their preferred candidates or parties in an election season or anytime in the election cycle.

“Sadly, this has become the norm in many of our churches. My worry is that if the church drags itself into partisan politics, then it would have lost its moral authority to pontificate because it has made itself an interested party.

“In the same vein, some priests under your watch have, through inciting sermons, also taken it upon themselves to inflame passions, instead of abating them.

“It is important that you reaffirm the church’s neutrality on political matters and, thereafter, caution the priests not to dabble into partisan politics. Above all, they should also desist from fanning the embers of disunity in the country.

“I wholly understand that priests have the right and duty to hold our leaders and governments accountable, and nobody will ever stop a priest from condemning the ills in the society, including bad governance and corruption. My position should not be misinterpreted as an attempt to rob them of this moral authority that they have enjoyed since the beginning of time.

“And I can assure you that it is only a matter of time before this is achieved, On their part, Church leaders should continue to promote the unity of the country and not its division,” the Governor said.

