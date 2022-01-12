Umahi warns Ohanaeze against dabbling into partisan politics

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has warned the Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo against delving into partisan politics ahead of the 2023 elections.

Umahi issued this warning on Tuesday during a press briefing after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, to inform him of his intentions to vie for the 2023 Presidency.

In response to questions about consulting the Ohanaeze, Umahi said, “Ohaneze leadership should not play politics. Yes, they can speak for the interest of the South East, they can speak for fair treatment to South East as a people, but as a matter of equity, justice and fairness, and leaving a level playing field for all the political parties and the aspirants.

“They should not dabble into politics or whom to support or whom not to support. I think that they hear it just like they heard of the other political parties aspirants. We will also write them to notify them that yes, they have capable sons and daughters that if God wills, that could do this job.”

