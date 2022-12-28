Supreme Court orders seizure of ex-Angolan president daughter’s assets

The Angolan Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the seizure of assets belonging to the powerful daughter of late former President Eduardo dos Santos, Isabel dos Santos.

The court order, the second of such against Isabel since 2019, covered 100 percent of the shares of a company, Embalvidro, and balances of all bank accounts owned or co-owned by the ex-president’s daughter.

The decision was based on documents from state oil company Sonangol and mobile phone company Unitel, as well as information provided by Portuguese and Dutch authorities.

Also affected are dos Santos’ shares in mobile networks in Mozambique, Cape Verde and São Tomé e Príncipe.

These include 70 percent shares of the Mozambican telecommunications company (MSTAR), of which she was the effective beneficiary and 100 percent of the companies UNITEL T+ in Cape Verde and UNITEL STP in São Tomé e Principe.

