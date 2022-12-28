International
Police warns clerics against scary New Year prophecies
The police in Ghana on Wednesday warned men of God in the country against making their traditional New Year prophecies capable of causing fear and anxiety.
The end of year in most African countries is often a period where prophets, pastors and faith leader release what they often call New Year prophecies, some of them not only scary but harmful to the general public.
In a statement in Accra, the police stressed the need for religious leaders to respect the rights of other people in the country.
The statement read: “Be reminded that we are to practice our faith within the confines of the law to ensure safe, secure environment, free of anxiety generated from predictions of impending harm, danger or death.”
