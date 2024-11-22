Ukraine’s Parliament cancels session amid fears of Russian missile attack

In a move that underscores the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine’s parliament, on Friday, cancelled its session due to the risk of a Russian missile attack on the capital, Kyiv. This decision comes on the heels of a hypersonic missile strike in Dnipro, which the Kremlin claims was a warning to the West.

According to lawmakers, the cancellation of the parliamentary session was a precautionary measure aimed at protecting the lives of lawmakers and staff.

“There was also a recommendation to limit the work of all commercial offices and NGOs that remain in that perimeter, and local residents were warned of the increased threat,” said MP Mykyta Poturaiev.

The closure of parliament on Friday followed a decision by several foreign embassies to temporarily shut operations over the threat of a strike on Kyiv. This move has sparked concerns about the safety and security of diplomatic missions in Ukraine.

Not everyone is in agreement with the decision to cancel the parliamentary session, however. Another member of parliament, Oleksiy Goncharenko, described the decision as “ridiculous”, saying it only “created even more panic” in Kyiv and played into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite the cancellation of the parliamentary session, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s spokesperson told journalists that the presidential office was working as usual. This move is seen as an attempt to project a sense of normalcy and stability in the face of escalating tensions with Russia.

The hypersonic missile strike in Dnipro, which the Kremlin claims was a warning to the West, has sparked concerns about the potential for further escalation in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

