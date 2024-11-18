Gunmen enforcing sit-at-home kill four vigilante members in Anambra

At least four members of a vigilante group were killed by gunmen enforcing a sit-at-home order at Ukpo Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State on Monday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the gunmen opened fire at a vehicle conveying members of the Community Vigilante Services (AVS) and killed three of the occupants on the spot.

They also burnt down the vehicle.

One other vigilante member was killed in another attack by another set of vigilante, bringing the number of fatalities to four.

Seven other people were also injured at Abatete community in Idemili North local government area of the state.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the President-General of Ukpo town and a vigilante narrowly escaped death but escaped with bullet wounds.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement in Awka.

He said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ukpo Community is investigating the incident.

“Details are still sketchy, but our operatives are on the scene. I’ll provide updates as soon as more information becomes available,” he added.

