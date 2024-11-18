Group accuses APC of exploiting hardship to influence Ondo election

A civil society group, Social Crusade for a Sane Society has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of exploiting the economic hardship to influence the results last Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the election.

Aiyedatiwa, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 366,781 votes to edge out his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Agboola Ajayi, who garnered 117, 845 votes in the exercise.

However, the election was marred by allegations by widespread vote-buying by parties that took part in the election.

In a statement issued on Monday, the group’s convener, Icon-James Tam, alleged that APC offered voters ₦10,000 per vote, taking advantage of the desperation caused by soaring prices of basic commodities.

This, according to him, left opposition parties at a significant disadvantage due to their lack of financial resources to counter the APC’s tactics.

He urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to address the state’s deep-seated issues, particularly in the educational and health sectors.

“The educational sector is crumbling. The health sector is similarly in shambles and demands urgent attention.

“With the state’s resources at your disposal, you must demonstrate true leadership, deliver good governance, and lift Ondo State out of its current state of national embarrassment,” the convener counselled.

