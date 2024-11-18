Police arraigns 19 #EndBadGovernance protesters in Borno

Police on Monday arraigned 19 suspects, including three minors, accused of participating in the #EndBadGovernance protests at the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

The suspects were arraigned for treason for taking part in the August public demonstrations against hunger and economic hardship in the country.

The ages of the three minors range from 14 to 17 years.

Prosecutors alleged that the minors were part of a seven-person group that conspired to form a social media group, “Zanga-zanga” (protest), on WhatsApp and TikTok, where they agreed to take up arms against the state.

The offense, according to the punishable, is punishable under Section 79 of the Borno State Penal Code Law, 2023.

Additionally, 11 defendants were accused of displaying the Russian flag in public contrary to Section 42 and punishable under Section 76(b) of the Penal Code Law of the state.

However, the protesters pleaded not guilty to the charges.

This development comes after President Bola Tinubu ordered the release of underage children arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on November 1.

