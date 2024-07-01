Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, July 1, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Shariah Centre warns Sokoto govt to stay away from Sultan

The Centre for the Promotion of Sharia (CPS) has warned the Sokoto State Government not to tamper with the Sultanate Council as that will bring about devastating consequences.Read more

2. Ondo: APC chieftain slams Aiyedatiwa on nullification of LCDAs, urges appeal

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya, has criticized Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for not appealing the nullification of the newly created 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.Read more

3. SERAP to CBN: You have 7 days to ‘account for missing N100bn dirty notes,other public funds’

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Olayemi Cardoso “to account for and explain the whereabouts of the over N100 billion ‘dirty and bad notes’ and ‘other large sum of cash awaiting examination’ which are kept in various branches of the CBN.”Read more

4. Bandits kill one, kidnap four in Abuja community, as residents condemn lack of security response

A group of over 30 terrorists attacked the Guto area of Bwari Area Council in Abuja on Sunday morning, killing one person and kidnapping four others.Read more

5. Olu Jacobs alive, well: Betty Irabor, family debunk death rumors

Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, veteran Nollywood actor Oludotun Jacobs is alive and well.Read more

6. Turkey Embassy denies placing visa ban on Nigerians

The Turkish Embassy in Nigeria has denied reports that the country has placed a visa ban on Nigerian passport holders, saying the reports were false and should be disregarded.Read more

7. FGN Bond Vs Land Banking

An FGN (Federal Government of Nigeria) Bond is a debt security issued by the Nigerian government to raise funds from the public. These bonds are considered low-risk investments as they are backed by the government’s credit.Read more

8. Minister wants Nigeria to send fears to opponents in buildup to W’Cup qualifiers

Nigeria’s sports minister John Enoh has said that it would do the Super Eagles a lot of good if their opponents in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers are in fear before the games.Read more

9. Spain set up Euro quarter-final meeting with hosts Germany

Spain have secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the ongoing European Championship after beating Georgia 4-1 on Sunday.Read more

10. Euro ’24: England fight back against Slovakia to set up Swiss Q’final clash

Three Lions of England have advanced to the quarter-finals of the European Championship following a 2-1 last-16 win over Slovakia after extra time.Read more

