Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, June 29, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Military claims N10bn in stolen crude intercepted, over 2,200 terrorists neutralized

The Nigerian military, on Thursday, announced the interception of stolen crude oil valued at N10 billion and the neutralization of 2,245 terrorists.Read more

2. ‘Who does not know Nigerians are suffering, that’s no more story’ —Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has acknowledged the widespread suffering in Nigeria, stating that it’s no longer news.Read more

3. Ex-Gov Dickson declares ‘big players’ in Lagos, Abuja behind oil theft in Niger Delta

The Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, on Friday, described those behind oil theft in the Niger Delta as “big players” who reside outside the region.Read more

4. $88.6bn lost to illicit financial flows every year in Africa, EFCC boss reveals

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede, has disclosed that a whopping $88.6 billion is lost to illicit financial flows in Africa annually.Read more

5. Supreme Court affirms ex-Bank PHB MD, Atuche’s six-year prison sentence for fraud

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction of a former managing director of Bank PHB, Francis Atuche.Read more

6. Tinubu appoints eight new permanent secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Federal Permanent Secretaries to fill existing and impending vacancies in the civil service.Read more

7. CBN gives banks go ahead to deposit excess FX at Lagos, Abuja branches

In a bid at deepen the foreign exchange market, boost liquidity and attain convergence in the exchange rates, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) the go ahead to deposit their excess foreign currency notes with its branches in Lagos and Abuja.Read more

8. SEC identifies regulatory uncertainties, insecurity, others as bane of Nigeria’s cryptocurrency market

The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has identified regulatory uncertainty, security concerns, and financial literacy as serious threats to cryptocurrency use in the country.Read more

9. U.S. sanctions UAE shipping companies transporting Iranian fuel

The United States has imposed sanctions on three United Arab Emirates (UAE) shipping companies involved in the Iranian petroleum and petrochemical trade.Read more

10. Appeal Court upholds Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, conviction for sexual assault

The Court of Appeal, Lagos, on Friday upheld the conviction of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James aka Baba Ijesha, for sexual assault.Read more

