Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, June 28, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Reps extend 2023 budget implementation timeline to December
The House of Representatives on Thursday passed two bills extending the implementation of the 2023 Appropriation Act and the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Act till December.Read more
2. No request for approval of new aircraft from Tinubu – Opeyemi Bamidele
The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, said on Thursday that President Bola Tinubu has not requested approval for the purchase of a presidential aircraft.Read more
3. ‘How we supplied ex-Gov Obiano cash from Anambra state’s security votes’ —Witnesses
The trial of Willie Obiano, former governor of Anambra State, continued on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja with two prosecution witnesses disclosing how they allegedly supplied Obiano cash in both naira and dollars through his proxies.Read more
4. Tinubu tasks governors on food security
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday urged state governors to work together to meet the needs of Nigerians.Read more
5. Court orders INEC to publish Asamah’s name as LP deputy governorship candidate in Edo
Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, affirmed the nomination of Prince Kadiri Asamah (SAN) as the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State.Read more
6. Yahaya Bello wants trial moved to Kogi, as EFCC wants lawyers punished for ex-gov’s absence in court
Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Thursday, appealed to the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to transfer his ongoing corruption case to Kogi State.Read more
7. PwC warns Tinubu’s economic policies may lead to a drop in living standards, higher poverty
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a multinational consulting firm, has said the various reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu’s administration has hurt businesses and households due to shocks such as inflation, naira devaluation, and rising interest rates.Read more
8. Treasury bills fetch Nigerian govt N284.2bn from yield-hungry investors
The latest Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) auction carried out on Wednesday fetched the Federal Government N284.26 billion from yield-hungry investors.Read more
9. EFCC chairman orders officers’ arrest over Lagos hotel incident
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has ordered the immediate arrest of the commission’s two officers for assaulting a hotel worker in Lagos State.Read more
10. Troops kill five suspected terrorists, rescue hostages in Sokoto
Troops of the Nigerian Army on Thursday foiled a kidnap attempt and killed five suspected terrorists in Sokoto State.Read more
