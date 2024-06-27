EFCC chairman orders officers’ arrest over Lagos hotel incident

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has ordered the immediate arrest of the commission’s two officers for assaulting a hotel worker in Lagos State.

The officers were seen in a video that surfaced on social media manhandling a female staff of Annex and Regional hotels in the early hours of Thursday.

They also fired gunshots, injured customers, and arrested some persons in the facilities.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja,

He said the chairman had ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

The statement read: “The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has ordered the arrest of two officers of the commission allegedly involved in the manhandling of a female staff member of Regional Hotel, Ojo, Lagos.

“The officers were sighted in a viral video assaulting the staff of the hotel in an early morning sting operation in Lagos. The operation yielded a sizable number of suspects who are still being profiled.

“The EFCC boss has also ordered detailed investigations of the operation carried out at the hotel and assured that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken against any of the officers found to be culpable.

“Olukoyede assures the general public that the EFCC would continue to ply its job professionally and with profound respect for the rule of law.”

