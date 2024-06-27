Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 27, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Court sets date to hear suit seeking to remove Ganduje as APC Chairman

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, deferred hearing a suit aimed at removing All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje from office until July 5.Read more

2. El’Rufai sues Kaduna Assembly for probing how N432bn state funds was spent

Nigeria’s political scene faces a fresh wave of tension as former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Wednesday, filed a lawsuit against the State House of Assembly.Read more

3. Governors meet over minimum wage, LGA autonomy

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) met on Wednesday in Abuja to discuss the proposed new national minimum wage and other national issues.Read more

4. Nigerian govt meets ASUU to avert strike in varsities

The Federal Government delegation and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) met on Wednesday to avert a strike in the universities.Read more

5. 2,600 killed in Benue communities’ attacks in one year – Amnesty Int’l

Amnesty International said on Wednesday at least 2,600 persons, mostly women and children, have been killed following attacks on 50 Benue communities in the last one year.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, June 26, 2024

6. Shettima rejects claims Tinubu discriminating against Northern Nigeria

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday dismissed insinuations that President Bola Tinubu was working against the interests of Northern Nigeria.Read more

7. Amid declining output, Nigeria records 400 cases of oil theft in one week

As Nigeria’s crude oil production continues to fall below the 1.5 million barrels per day quota allotted by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has recorded a total of 400 incidents of crude oil theft in the past week.Read more

8. Investors gain N94bn as Nigeria’s equities market reverses losing trend

The Nigerian equities market rebounded from its negative run with investors making N94 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

9. Fire damages ex-East German leader, Erich Honecker’s birthplace

Fire has damaged the birthplace of a former leader of communist East Germany, Erich Honecker.Read more

10. Georgia stun Portugal to qualify for Euros last 16; Belgium through

Georgia have secured their place in the knockout stages of the Euro 2024 after beating Portugal 2-0 in Group F on Wednesday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now