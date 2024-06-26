Governors meet over minimum wage, LGA autonomy

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) met on Wednesday in Abuja to discuss the proposed new national minimum wage and other national issues.

The governors also held talks on the local government autonomy at the meeting chaired by the forum’s chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

The Supreme Court on June 13 reserved judgement on the suit filed by the Federal Government to secure full autonomy for the 774 local government areas in the country.

READ ALSO: Tinubu to engage govs, private sector before proposing figure for minimum wage —Information minister, Idris

Also on the meeting agenda were the presentations by representatives of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG CARES), Petroleum Profits Tax (PPT), the Excess Crude Account (ECA) and Royalties Accounts Reconciliation/Debt Net-off.

Other governors at the meeting were Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Lawal Dauda (Zamfara), Charles Soludo (Anambra), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Nasiru Idris (Kebbi), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Abba Kabir (Kano).

Also in attendance were the Deputy Governors of Akwa-Ibom, Delta, and Borno States.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now