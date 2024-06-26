News
Shettima rejects claims Tinubu discriminating against Northern Nigeria
Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday dismissed insinuations that President Bola Tinubu was working against the interests of Northern Nigeria.
Shettima spoke when he received a Federal Government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Bajabiamila, on a condolence visit over the death of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Maryam Abubakar, in Kano.
He mentioned the appointment of the two ministers of defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), among others, from the North as evidence of the president’s commitment to the region’s growth.
READ ALSO: Northern groups beg Tinubu to tackle fresh security challenges in Northern Nigeria
He, therefore, urged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s efforts to make Nigeria great.
The Vice President stressed that governance transcends political party affiliations.
Shettima added that the country’s unity and progress were more important than party differences.
He reminded that Nigeria’s greatness was a collective responsibility, and that political party affiliations should not be a yardstick for division and destruction.
