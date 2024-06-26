Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigerian govt bans use of single-use plastics in MDAs

The Federal Government on Tuesday banned the use of single-use plastics and styrofoam in all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to check the problem of plastic pollution in the country.Read more

2. Tinubu to engage govs, private sector before proposing figure for minimum wage —Information minister, Idris

In a move to ensure a comprehensive approach to determining a new national minimum wage, President Bola Tinubu has announced plans to consult with the 36 state governors and members of the organized private sector.Read more

3. ASUU urges Nigerian govt to remove universities from IPPIS, fulfill other agreements

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the Federal Government to fulfill its promise on the removal of its members from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).Read more

4. Senior Customs officer slumps, dies during Reps investigative hearing (Video)

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja. A senior officer from the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), slumped and died during an investigative hearing conducted by the House of Representatives.Read more

5. NSA Ribadu warns of terrorists’ plot to use media for recruitments, propaganda

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has alerted media organizations to a potential threat from terrorist groups seeking to exploit media platforms for recruitment and propaganda purposes.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, June 25, 2024

6. EMIR, SULTAN: Atiku calls for constitutional reform to protect traditional rulers

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, expressed concerns over the growing trend of state governments interfering with the traditional stool enthronement process.Read more

7. NMDPRA responds to claims by Dangote Refinery of dirty fuel being imported into Nigeria

Following allegations by the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant that some major oil marketers are importing dirty fuel into the country, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has urged Nigerians not to panic.Read more

8. IMTOs secure CBN approval to trade on official market

In a bid to enhance local currency liquidity for the settlement of diaspora remittances, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted eligible international money transfer operators (IMTOs) access to naira liquidity at the official window.Read more

9. Cubana Chief Priest to use social media to promote fight against naira abuse, EFCC reveals other conditions

Going forward, Okechukwu Pascal (alias Cubana Chief Priest) will lead rigorous and intensive sensitization or campaign against abuse of coins and notes issued under the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Act”.Read more

10. Russia rejects EU fresh sanctions as illegal

Russia has rejected the latest sanctions adopted by the European Union (EU) as illegal.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now