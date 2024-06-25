Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Tinubu blames persistent insecurity in Nigeria on inherited security compromises, historical injustices
President Bola Tinubu has attributed the lingering insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the North West region, to inherited security compromises and historical injustices meted out to victims of conflicts.Read more
2. Tinubu’s minister accuses Buhari govt of mismanaging $100m World Bank loan
The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, on Monday, accused the Muhammadu Buhari administration of mismanaging the first tranche of the $500 million World Bank loan intended for women’s empowerment in Nigeria.Read more
3. FG’s unfavourable policies pushing out multinational firms from Nigeria – Obi
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has lamented that unfavourable policies of the current administration are pushing out multinational companies from Nigeria.Read more
4. MURIC alleges plan by Sokoto governor to remove Sultan
An Islamic advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on Monday, alleged plans by Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu to remove the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.Read more
5. Okonjo-Iweala to politicians: Don’t use my name to fight your battles
The Director- General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has warned politicians not to use her name to fight political battles.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, June 24, 2024
6. Abiodun emerges as Southern Governors’ Forum chairman, Soludo as deputy
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has been elected as the new chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, with Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, as his deputy.Read more
7. Dangote laments as Nigerian govt grants licences for import of dirty fuel banned in Europe
Vice President, Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Devakumar Edwin, has lamented the large number of licenses being granted indiscriminately to marketers who he said end up importing dirty fuel into Nigeria, endangering health of citizens and polluting the environment.Read more
8. Shoprite to close Abuja branch by June 30, cites financial reasons
Shoprite Mall has announced that it will be closing its branch located at Novare Central Mall in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, effective June 30, 2024.Read more
9. Soldiers arrest bandits, gunrunners in Plateau, Kaduna, recover weapons
Troops of Operation Safe Haven have successfully raided a forest in Plateau State, arresting bandits and arms couriers, and recovering several weapons. The operation, which lasted for one week, also led to the arrest of gunrunners in Kaduna State.Read more
10. Heartbreak for Croatia as last-gasp equaliser sends Italy to Euro knockouts
Luka Modric goal could not grant Croatia an automatic round of 16 qualification as a last-gasp equaliser helped Italy finish as group B runners-up instead.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...