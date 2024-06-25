Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu blames persistent insecurity in Nigeria on inherited security compromises, historical injustices

President Bola Tinubu has attributed the lingering insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the North West region, to inherited security compromises and historical injustices meted out to victims of conflicts.Read more

2. Tinubu’s minister accuses Buhari govt of mismanaging $100m World Bank loan

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, on Monday, accused the Muhammadu Buhari administration of mismanaging the first tranche of the $500 million World Bank loan intended for women’s empowerment in Nigeria.Read more

3. FG’s unfavourable policies pushing out multinational firms from Nigeria – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has lamented that unfavourable policies of the current administration are pushing out multinational companies from Nigeria.Read more

4. MURIC alleges plan by Sokoto governor to remove Sultan

An Islamic advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on Monday, alleged plans by Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu to remove the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.Read more

5. Okonjo-Iweala to politicians: Don’t use my name to fight your battles

The Director- General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has warned politicians not to use her name to fight political battles.Read more

6. Abiodun emerges as Southern Governors’ Forum chairman, Soludo as deputy

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has been elected as the new chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, with Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, as his deputy.Read more

7. Dangote laments as Nigerian govt grants licences for import of dirty fuel banned in Europe

Vice President, Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Devakumar Edwin, has lamented the large number of licenses being granted indiscriminately to marketers who he said end up importing dirty fuel into Nigeria, endangering health of citizens and polluting the environment.Read more

8. Shoprite to close Abuja branch by June 30, cites financial reasons

Shoprite Mall has announced that it will be closing its branch located at Novare Central Mall in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, effective June 30, 2024.Read more

9. Soldiers arrest bandits, gunrunners in Plateau, Kaduna, recover weapons

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have successfully raided a forest in Plateau State, arresting bandits and arms couriers, and recovering several weapons. The operation, which lasted for one week, also led to the arrest of gunrunners in Kaduna State.Read more

10. Heartbreak for Croatia as last-gasp equaliser sends Italy to Euro knockouts

Luka Modric goal could not grant Croatia an automatic round of 16 qualification as a last-gasp equaliser helped Italy finish as group B runners-up instead.Read more

