MURIC alleges plan by Sokoto governor to remove Sultan

An Islamic advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on Monday, alleged plans by Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu to remove the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

In a statement issued by its Executive Director, Prof. Isiaq Akintola, the group expressed concern over the move which comes amid controversy and tension over the removal of several monarchs in Kano State.

Governor Aliyu had previously removed 15 traditional rulers for various offences.

Akintola said: “Nigerian Muslims reject any thought of deposing the Sultan. Feelers in circulation indicate that the governor may descend on the Sultan of Sokoto any moment from now using any of the flimsy excuses used to dethrone the 15 traditional rulers whom he removed earlier.”

He stressed that the Sultan’s role is not only traditional but also religious, extending beyond Sokoto to cover all Nigerian Muslims as their spiritual head.

“MURIC advises the governor to look before he leaps. The Sultan’s stool is not only traditional. It is also religious. In the same vein, his jurisdiction goes beyond Sokoto. It covers the whole of Nigeria. He is the spiritual head of all Nigerian Muslims,” he added.

However, the Sokoto State government is yet to respond to MURIC’s claims.

