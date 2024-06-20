Kano govt orders police to remove deposed Emir from mini palace

The Kano State government on Thursday night ordered the police to remove the deposed Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, from the mini palace in Nasarawa local government area of the state.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Dederi, stated this at a news conference at the Government House on Thursday night.

He said the state government has resolved to reconstruct the palace.

Justice Abdullahi Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, had earlier on Thursday overturned all the actions taken by Governor Abba Yusuf following the May 23 amendment of the Kano State Emirate Law by the state House of Assembly.

The judge, who delivered the ruling in an application filed by a Kano kingmaker, Alhaji Aminu Babba-Dan’agundi, faulted the governor’s decision to sign the bill and the presentation of an appointment letter to Sanusi despite a court order directing all parties to maintain the status quo.

He stressed that the crisis in the state could have been prevented if the state government complied with the court order which would still have allowed them to carry out their assignments.

At the briefing, the commissioner said the state government was aware of the verdict.

He said: “The Kano State Government acknowledges the ruling by the Federal High Court regarding the Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) Law, 2024 and views same as upholding the rule of law.

“By the ruling of the court, it has unequivocally reaffirmed the validity of the law passed by Kano State House of Assembly and assented to by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State on Thursday 23rd May 2024 by 5:10 p.m.

“This part of the judgement is very fundamental to the entire matter. A further implication of the ruling is that all actions done by the Government before the emergence of the interim order of the honourable court, are equally validated.

“This means that the abolishing of the five emirates created in 2019 is validated and the deposition of the five emirs is also sustained by the court.

“By implication, this means that Muhammadu Sanusi II remains the Emir of Kano. The judge also granted our application for the stay of proceedings until the court of appeal deals with the appeal before it on jurisdiction.”

