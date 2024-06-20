BREAKING: Court nullifies Sanusi’s reinstatement

The Federal High Court, Kano, on Thursday, nullified the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano

Justice Abdullahi Liman, who delivered the ruling in an application filed by a Kano kingmaker, Alhaji Aminu Babba-Dan’agundi, overturned all the actions taken by Governor Abba Yusuf following the May 23 amendment of the Kano State Emirate Law by the state House of Assembly.

Babba-Dan’agundi had in the motion filed on May 23 asked the court to restrain the Kano State government from implementing the Kano State Emirate (Repeal) Law 2024.

The law had repealed the 2019 Emirate Council law that established five emirates from the original Kano Emirate.

Following the repeal of the law, the state government reinstated Sanusi who was dethroned by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration in March 2020.

Dissatisfied with the development, Babba-Dangundi approached the court to reverse the removal of Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano.

The Kano State government, the Assembly, Speaker of the Assembly, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Police were listed as respondents in the suit.

Others were the Inspector- General of Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

READ ALSO: No one can intimidate us over reinstatement of Emir Sanusi, Kano govt insists

In his ruling, Justice Liman faulted the governor’s decision to sign the bill and the presentation of an appointment letter to Sanusi despite a court order directing all parties to maintain the status quo.

He stressed that the crisis in the state could have been prevented if the state government complied with the court order which would still have allowed them to carry out their assignments.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now