Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, June 24, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu celebrates $5 Million boost to foreign reserves through National Gold Programme

President Bola Tinubu has praised the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development for achieving a significant milestone in the country’s economic diversification drive.Read more

2. ₦121.67trn debt: SERAP asks Inspection Panel to hold World Bank to account

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent a complaint to the World Bank Inspection Panel urging the Panel “to probe allegations of corruption in the spending of the loans and other funding facilities obtained by the Federal Government and Nigeria’s 36 state governors and to review the implementation of all Bank-funded projects by successive governments since 1999.”Read more

3. Tinubu targets HODs, supervisors of civil servants still receiving salaries after relocating abroad

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered civil servants who relocated abroad and are still drawing salaries without formally resigning to refund the wages they received during the period or face severe sanctions.Read more

4. Nigerian embassy, NGO, rescue 24 girls trafficked for prostitution in Senegal

The Nigerian Embassy in Senegal in conjunction with a Dakar-based Non-Governmental Organisation, “La Lumiere”, which translates to “Free the Slaves” in English, have rescued 24 Nigerian girls who were trafficked into the country for prostitution.Read more

5. Police warn Rivers NULGE to suspend planned protest, cite potential hijacking by hoodlums

The Rivers State Police Command has issued a stern warning to the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to suspend its planned protest over the closure of 23 local government council secretariats, citing credible intelligence reports of potential hijacking by hoodlums.Read more

6. Obi commends Tinubu for emulating his borehole project, urges focus on poverty alleviation

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2024 general elections, Peter Obi, has commended President Bola Tinubu for launching a nationwide borehole project, a charity initiative that aligns with Obi’s own efforts to provide access to water for the downtrodden.Read more

7. Again, Dangote accuses IOCs of crude oil price manipulation, sabotage

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), has accused international oil companies (IOCs) in Nigeria of doing everything to frustrate the survival of Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemicals through crude oil price mnipulations and sabotage.Read more

8. Christ Embassy Fire: Pastor Oyakhilome vows to build bigger, better church

The President and Founder of Believers LoveWorld also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has vowed to build a bigger and better headquarters for the church.Read more

9. Gunmen kidnap police orderly, driver of respected Rivers monarch

Unknown gunmen have abducted a police orderly and driver working for His Royal Highness (HRH), Chief Cornwell Ihunwo, the paramount ruler of the Rumu-Elechi community in Nkpolu-Orowurokwo, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.Read more

10. Remo, Enyimba secure continental spots as Sporting Lagos, Doma relegated

Remo Stars secured second place in the Nigeria Premier Football League with a 2-1 victory over Katsina United on the final day of the season.Read more

