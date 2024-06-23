Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 23, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. 2027: After meeting Babangida and Abdulsalami, Atiku visits Buhari in Daura

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura country home in Katsina State.Read more

2. Court okays Nigerian govt to take over N12bn properties linked to ex-CBN Gov, Emefiele

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the permanent forfeiture of properties valued at over N12 billion allegedly linked to Godwin Emefiele, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

3. NIMC dismisses reports on breach of database

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has dismissed as misleading reports on the breach of its database.Read more

4. Yusuf orders security agencies to end thuggery in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, on Saturday, directed security agencies to end thuggery in the state metropolis.Read more

5. Suspected bandits kidnap Catholic priest in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday morning abducted the parish priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church Damba in Gusau, Zamfara State, Rev. Fr. Mikah Suleiman.Read more

6. Congresses will resolve Katsina PDP crisis – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said on Saturday the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congresses would resolve the party’s lingering crisis in Katsina State.Read more

7. Nigeria sees surge in Chinese interest, but questions remain

The Nigerian government has reported strong interest from China in bolstering economic ties, with over 200 Chinese firms expressing a desire for collaboration.Read more

8. Troops destroy 14 boats, arrest suspected oil thieves in Abia

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Friday destroyed 14 illegal oil bunkering vessels arrested with stolen crude oil in Abia State.Read more

9. Team Nigeria win Relay silver, other medals at African Championships

Team Nigeria’s mixed 4x400m relay quartet clinched silver at the African Championships in Douala, Cameroon.Read more

10. De Bruyne inspires Belgium victory after Ronaldo’s Portugal reach Euro knockouts

Belgium bounced back from a defeat in their opening game of the Euro 2024 to seal a 2-0 win over Romania, with Kevin de Bruyne inspiring the victory.Read more

