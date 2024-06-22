Congresses will resolve Katsina PDP crisis – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said on Saturday the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congresses would resolve the party’s lingering crisis in Katsina State.

Atiku spoke with journalists after he paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman, over the death of his son, Abdullah Abdulmumini.

He said: “I also condoled with the family of the former Governor of the defunct Kaduna State, late Alhaji Lawal Kaita, over the death of his widow, Hajiya Yelwa Lawal-kaita.

READ ALSO: 2027: After meeting Babangida and Abdulsalami, Atiku visits Buhari in Daura

The former Vice President also visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura country home after which he condoled with the family of late Alhaji Sade, father to the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Trading Limited, Lawal Dade.

On the internal crises that had divided the PDP into two factions, Atiku added: “There will soon be congresses, so, people will elect whom they want to be their party leaders.”

A group called “PDP major stakeholders” and the state caretaker committee have been at loggerheads over the sales of congress forms.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now