Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, June 22, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Row over recruitment lingers, as PSC accuses Police of intimidation, refusal to obey S’Court

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to provide concrete evidence to support its claims regarding the recruitment of constables.Read more

2. Obi challenges Tinubu to provide solutions to Nigeria’s many challenges

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to stop giving excuses but rather proffer solutions to the myriads of problems facing the country.Read more

3. Fubara removes Wike’s ally as chairman of Rivers traditional rulers’ council

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday removed the traditional ruler of the Emohua kingdom, Chidi Awuse, as the chairman of the state’s council of traditional rulers.Read more

4. Police refuse Kano governor’s request to evict Emir Bayero from mini palace

Tension is rising in Kano after Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf’s request for police assistance in evicting the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero was met with a refusal by the Police.Read more

5. Death toll in Lagos cholera outbreak reaches 24

The death toll from cholera outbreak in Lagos State has increased to 24.Read more

6. ‘Leadership is based on seniority,’ Rivers caucus in House of Reps disown colleague over remark on Ugochinyere

The Rivers State caucus in the House of Representatives has disowned one of its members, Dumnamene Deekor, as its spokesman.Read more

7. Nigerian govt approves N21bn to DisCoS for purchase of meters

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved N21 billion for the 11 electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to provide meters for customers.Read more

8. British Airways grounds aircraft, apologises for hitch

British Airways has grounded its aircraft at the Murtala International Airport in Lagos due to a technical fault.Read more

9. Man jailed one year for stealing N1000 food items in Ogun

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo, Ogun State, on Friday, sentenced one Kazeem Salami to one-year imprisonment for stealing food items worth N1,000.Read more

10. Poland crash out of Euro as France, Netherlands share spoils

Poland have crashed out of the ongoing European Championship after losing their second group match against Austria 3-1 on Friday night.Read more

