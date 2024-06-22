Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, June 22, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Row over recruitment lingers, as PSC accuses Police of intimidation, refusal to obey S’Court
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to provide concrete evidence to support its claims regarding the recruitment of constables.Read more
2. Obi challenges Tinubu to provide solutions to Nigeria’s many challenges
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to stop giving excuses but rather proffer solutions to the myriads of problems facing the country.Read more
3. Fubara removes Wike’s ally as chairman of Rivers traditional rulers’ council
The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday removed the traditional ruler of the Emohua kingdom, Chidi Awuse, as the chairman of the state’s council of traditional rulers.Read more
4. Police refuse Kano governor’s request to evict Emir Bayero from mini palace
Tension is rising in Kano after Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf’s request for police assistance in evicting the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero was met with a refusal by the Police.Read more
5. Death toll in Lagos cholera outbreak reaches 24
The death toll from cholera outbreak in Lagos State has increased to 24.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 20, 2024
6. ‘Leadership is based on seniority,’ Rivers caucus in House of Reps disown colleague over remark on Ugochinyere
The Rivers State caucus in the House of Representatives has disowned one of its members, Dumnamene Deekor, as its spokesman.Read more
7. Nigerian govt approves N21bn to DisCoS for purchase of meters
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved N21 billion for the 11 electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to provide meters for customers.Read more
8. British Airways grounds aircraft, apologises for hitch
British Airways has grounded its aircraft at the Murtala International Airport in Lagos due to a technical fault.Read more
9. Man jailed one year for stealing N1000 food items in Ogun
An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo, Ogun State, on Friday, sentenced one Kazeem Salami to one-year imprisonment for stealing food items worth N1,000.Read more
10. Poland crash out of Euro as France, Netherlands share spoils
Poland have crashed out of the ongoing European Championship after losing their second group match against Austria 3-1 on Friday night.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...