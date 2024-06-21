Business
British Airways grounds aircraft, apologises for hitch
British Airways has grounded its aircraft at the Murtala International Airport in Lagos due to a technical fault.
However, the airline has apologized to its passengers and the country’s aviation authorities for the flight disruption.
The airline’s Regional Commercial Manager, Nigeria and Ghana, Mrs. Tutu Otuyalo, told journalists on Friday the airline would take up the costs of accommodation and meals for affected passengers.
She said the majority of passengers had been accommodated on other flights, while the carrier’s team continued to work hard to book the remaining customers on a flight as soon as possible.
The British Airways flight number BA 74 which was scheduled to depart Lagos for Heathrow, London, at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday developed a technical problem.
The flight was rescheduled and later cancelled due to a technical problem.
Otuyalo said: “We will cover accommodation and meal costs for the customers.
“We would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so. Most of the affected passengers have been re-accommodated to other flights.
“We have been in contact with our customers to apologise for the delay in their flight caused by a technical issue with the aircraft.”
