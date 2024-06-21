Nigerian govt approves N21bn to DisCoS for purchase of meters

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved N21 billion for the 11 electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to provide meters for customers.

NERC gave the approval in ORDER NO: NERC/2024/072 on The Operationalisation of “Tranche A” of the Presidential Metering Initiative under the Framework of Meter Acquisition Fund signed by its chairman, Sanusi Garba.

It read: “The order signed by NERC Chairman, Mr Sanusi Garba and Commissioner Legal, Dafe Akpeneye, shall become effective From June 2024 and may be amended or revoked by subsequent orders issued by the commission.

“The commission hereby approves the sum of N21 billion apportioned pro rata to contribution by the DisCos as Tranche A of the MAF scheme.

“Attached to this order as Schedule 1 is a breakdown of the funds available for each DisCo for the purchase of end-use customer meters.

“All the meters to be procured and installed under the MAF framework shall be at no cost to the customers of the DisCos.”

The commission introduced the Meter Asset Provider (“MAP”) Regulations 2018 and subsequently, the Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering (“MAP&NMMR”) Regulations in 2021 to address metering challenges in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (“NESI“).

The regulations provided several options for metering end-use customers but the interventions, though significant, had not resulted in the closure of the national metering gap which currently stood in excess of seven million customers.

“The inability of distribution companies (DisCos) to raise financing in the form of debt or additional equity was identified as the major constraint in the acquisition and deployment of end-use meters and other capital investments.

“The Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) scheme was therefore, developed and approved by the commission, primarily to address the challenges of DisCos creditworthiness inhibiting the deployment of end-use meter in NESI.

”By creating a credible revenue stream from the market funds on the back of which long term financing may be secured by the utilities,” it stated.

