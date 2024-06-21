News
Man jailed one year for stealing N1000 food items in Ogun
An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo, Ogun State, on Friday, sentenced one Kazeem Salami to one-year imprisonment for stealing food items worth N1,000.
The prosecutor, Insp. Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 5 at Duroja Street in Ake village via Laderin in Abeokuta.
He added that the convict was noticed by residents of the community loitering around the community.
“When the convict was accosted and interrogated, by security officers in the community, he could not give a satisfactory account of where he was going to in the community.
“He also failed to give an account of where he got the yam flour, palm oil, and other food items in his possession, all worth N1000,” Olu-Balogun said.
The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.
Salami, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
In her ruling, Magistrate V.B. Williams said the prosecution had proved his case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced the defendant to one year in prison.
