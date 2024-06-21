Fubara removes Wike’s ally as chairman of Rivers traditional rulers’ council

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday removed the traditional ruler of the Emohua kingdom, Chidi Awuse, as the chairman of the state’s council of traditional rulers.

He had since appointed the traditional ruler of the Apara kingdom, Chike Worlu Wodo, as the council’s new chairman.

Fubara, who broke the news during a meeting with members of the council at the Government House in Port Harcourt, said Awuse-led council did not show any sign of working with his government.

Awuse is a close ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads since October last year with several key stakeholders in Rivers State queuing behind the friends-turned foes.

The governor said: “At this particular time, I have to say that with the power vested in me, I announce that the tenure of Chief Sergeant Awuse as the chairman of Rivers State Council of traditional rulers has been terminated.

“Let me announce here that the new chairman from this particular moment will be Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, Eze Ohna Apara, the paramount ruler of the Apara kingdom.

“I want the council to live up to its responsibility. From my observation, the council is moribund.

“So, I can feel that the council, for a while now, has been very inactive. Inactive because, maybe, the chairman has decided not to be responsible as a chairman. I think that is the best way to describe it.”

