Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, June 21, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Court nullifies Sanusi’s reinstatement
The Federal High Court, Kano, on Thursday, nullified the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano.Read more
2. EFCC to continue trial of Binance director, Gambaryan
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, continued with the alleged money laundering trial of an executive director of crypto trading platform, Binance, Tigran Gambaryan, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.Read more
3. PRP demands develop people-oriented agriculture, manufacturing policies from Nigerian govt
The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on Thursday urged the Federal Government to put in place realistic and people-oriented agricultural and manufacturing policies to improve the country’s economy.Read more
4. Lagos govt battles Cholera outbreak as death toll climbs to 21
Lagos State government is grappling with a growing cholera outbreak, with health officials reporting 21 deaths and 401 confirmed cases as of Thursday, June 20 2024.Read more
5. Tinubu holds bilateral talks with SA President Ramaphosa, pledges closer ties (Video)
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, held a bilateral meeting with South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa after his swearing-in for a second term in office.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 20, 2024
6. PDP mocks APC over alleged plot to instigate crisis, forcefully take over Rivers
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday ridiculed the All Progressives Congress (APC) to quit thoughts on taking over Rivers State.Read more
7. Nigeria’s debt hit N121tr in Q1 2024 – DMO
Nigeria’s total public debt has risen by a whopping N24 trillion in the first three months of the year to hit N121.67 trillion.Read more
8. Nigeria targets N450bn from bond auction
The Federal Government is targeting at least N450 billion through its latest bond offer for June 2024.Read more
9. Police arrests five suspected kidnappers, car snatcher in Kaduna
Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested five suspected Kidnappers and one suspected car snatcher in the state.Read more
10. Euro ’24: Spain reach knockouts, England held by Denmark
Spain have advanced to the knockout stages of the Euro 2024 after beating Italy in their second group game on Thursday night.Read more
