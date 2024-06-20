Lagos govt battles Cholera outbreak as death toll climbs to 21

Lagos State government is grappling with a growing cholera outbreak, with health officials reporting 21 deaths and 401 confirmed cases as of Thursday, June 20 2024.

This surge in cases has caused significant concern among residents and public health authorities.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal illness caused by ingesting contaminated food or water. It can lead to severe dehydration and death if left untreated.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has attributed the outbreak to poor sanitation and hygiene practices, particularly in overcrowded areas with limited access to clean water.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, said that the suspected cholera cases in the state had increased to 401 with 21 fatalities.

The statement noted that Lagos Island, Kosofe, and Eti Osa recorded the highest numbers.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday signed by the Director of Public Affairs at the state Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo.

“Following the last update on the cholera outbreak in Lagos, which reported 350 suspected cases and 15 fatalities, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, disclosed that the total number of cholera cases has increased to 401 across Lagos, with Lagos Island, Kosofe, and Eti Osa recording the highest numbers.

“Dr. Ogunyemi revealed this today while providing an update on the outbreak after meeting with members of the Lagos State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre. She added that the death toll has also risen to 21, an increase of six from the previously reported 15 fatalities,” the statement partly read.

The health ministry has launched a public awareness campaign to educate residents about cholera prevention methods, including handwashing with soap, proper hygiene practices, and consuming only treated drinking water. Additionally, they are working to improve sanitation in affected areas by providing access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is also supporting the Lagos State government’s efforts to control the outbreak. They have deployed technical experts to assist with case management, surveillance, and community engagement activities.

“Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for preventing cholera deaths,” said Dr. Nneka Okafor, a WHO representative in Nigeria. “We urge residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experience cholera-like symptoms, such as severe diarrhea and vomiting.”

The ongoing cholera outbreak highlights the importance of proper sanitation and hygiene practices in densely populated areas like Lagos. Continued efforts by the Lagos State government and the WHO are crucial to bring the outbreak under control and prevent further fatalities.

