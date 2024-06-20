Simon Ekpa gives Nigerian govt condition for peace in South-East

The self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile (BRIGE), Simon Ekpa, has told the Nigerian government what must be done for peace to reign in the South-East region of the country.

Ekpa called on the Nigerian government to dismantle and withdraw all checkpoints in South-East if it is really desirous of peace to return to the region.

Ekpa who made the call while speaking in an interactive X space session on Wednesday, said the recurring crisis in the South-East region should be blamed on the Nigerian government’s militarization of the region.

The Finland-based Ekpa went further to clarify what he termed the misrepresentation of the Biafran agitation, saying the only thing Biafrans want is lasting peace in their region and to achieve this, the Nigerian government should demilitarise the South-East.

The region has been wrought with violent attacks and kidnappings which has led to loss of lives and property. Ekpa and his supporters have continued to declare sit-at-home days in the area, accompanied with attacks on security agencies within the region.

“We are against the Nigerian state for militarising Biafra. Those claiming we are violent should blame the Nigerian state,” Ekpa said.

‘They brought violence while we defend ourselves. We demand to withdraw the military and dismantle all checkpoints in Biafra territory,” Ekpa said.

According to him, the Nigerian government should be blamed for the crisis in the southeast because it militarised the region.https://t.co/ZTl4yo1gJD — Simon Ekpa (@simon_ekpa) June 20, 2024

