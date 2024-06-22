News
Troops destroy 14 boats, arrest suspected oil thieves in Abia
Troops of the Nigerian Army on Friday destroyed 14 illegal oil bunkering vessels arrested with stolen crude oil in Abia State.
The troops set the vessels ablaze, including eight large Cotonou boats at Isimmiri Waterside in Ukwa West local government area of the state.
The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, who led the operation, told journalists that six suspects were arrested in connection with the illegal oil bunkering.
Dada, who was accompanied by the Commander, 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Brig.-Gen. Olusola Diya, said the suspects had been handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for further investigations and prosecution.
READ ALSO: NSCDC nabs pregnant woman, minors for alleged oil bunkering
He said the army was at the creek to prevent economic sabotage in the area.
“We have been here since Thursday, conducting operations against saboteurs that are trying to take out the crude oil that is the mainstay of our economy,” the GOC stated.
