NIMC dismisses reports on breach of database

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has dismissed as misleading reports on the breach of its database.

The commission’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, made the clarification in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the data of Nigerians have not been compromised as being insinuated.

The spokesman stressed that the commission had not authorised any website or entity to sell or misuse the National Identification Number (NIN), and other sensitive information of the citizens.

The statement read: “The following websites: idfinder.com.ng; Verify. Ng/sign in, championtech.com.ng, trustyonline.com, and anyverify.com are data harvesters not authorised by NIMC to access or manage sensitive data.

“NIMC urges the public to disregard any claims or services these websites offer and should not give their data as they are potentially fraudulent and data provided by the public on such websites are gathered and stored to build the data services they illegally provide.”

Adegoke noted that NIMC had adopted proactive measures to safeguard the nation’s database from cyber threats and provide a secure, world-class, and full-proof database.

