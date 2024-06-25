Business
NMDPRA responds to claims by Dangote Refinery of dirty fuel being imported into Nigeria
Following allegations by the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant that some major oil marketers are importing dirty fuel into the country, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has urged Nigerians not to panic.
The agency disclosed that it takes seriously its responsibility to monitor and regulate the mid and downstream sector of the petroleum industry in the country.
NMDPRA Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, Ogbugo Ukoha made this known in a statement on Tuesday.
READ ALSO: Dangote laments as Nigerian govt grants licences for import of dirty fuel banned in Europe
Ukoha disclosed that the sulfur content of products being imported into the country is well below the 50 Parts Per Million (PPM) regulatory allowance. He said the Authority strictly monitors compliance with the PPM by all importers and refiners.
The Authority called on Nigerians not to panic as the products in the market were safe for consumption.
Ukoha also revealed that the Authority met on Tuesday with marketers and refiners to ensure a level playing field between independent marketers who import and local refiners to ensure supply stability within a stable price regime.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the Vice President, Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Devakumar Edwin, had over the weekend lamented the large number of licenses being granted indiscriminately to marketers who he said end up importing dirty fuel into Nigeria, endangering health of citizens and polluting the environment.
He lamented that the action of the NMDPRA was causing a lot of damages to the country.
By Babajide Okeowo
