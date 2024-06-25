BREAKING: Nigerian govt bans use of single-use plastics in MDAs

The Federal Government on Tuesday banned the use of single-use plastics and styrofoam in all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to check the problem of plastic pollution in the country.

This development came five months after the Lagos State government banned the use of the plastics for the same reason.

The Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Salako, announced this at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

He said the ban aligns with the administration’s broader plastic waste management strategy and demonstrates its commitment to tackling the triple threat of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

Salako stressed that the measure was also in line with the 2022 national policy on plastic waste management.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now