NSA Ribadu warns of terrorists’ plot to use media for recruitments, propaganda

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has alerted media organizations to a potential threat from terrorist groups seeking to exploit media platforms for recruitment and propaganda purposes.

Represented by Major General Adamu Laka, Ribadu emphasized the importance of responsible reporting in combating terrorist ideology.

Speaking on Tuesday at a two-day workshop titled “Effective Reporting Towards Strengthening Alternatives to Terrorist Ideology,” Ribadu noted that information can be a powerful tool for good or ill, depending on how it is presented.

He urged media practitioners to be mindful of their role in shaping public opinion and to produce content that counters terrorist appeals and violent extremist narratives.

The workshop, part of a national communication strategy in response to the UN Secretary General’s Plan of Action, aims to promote positive content across various media platforms to counter terrorist propaganda.

Ribadu emphasized the need for robust media campaigns against terrorism, violent extremism, and organized crime, highlighting the media’s potential to shape people’s perceptions, attitudes, and behaviors.

The National Security Adviser encouraged media practitioners to support government efforts and national security initiatives, warning that terrorist groups seek to exploit ignorance and vulnerability through dysfunctional information.

By promoting accurate and responsible reporting, the media can play a crucial role in preventing the spread of terrorist ideology and promoting national cohesion and security.

He said, “Information is power, and I strongly believe this saying. the kind of information we process, and the way and manner we communicate them should be matters of great concern hence information could be functional with positive expectations or dysfunctional with consequences that are negative and life threatening; the media as conveyor belt of information can therefore influence either positively or negatively.

“This training is part of efforts in response to the call of the UN Secretary General’s Plan of Action for member states to develop and implement a national communication strategy, and to ensure the dissemination of positive content across a wide range of media both traditional and digital platforms to counter terrorist appeals and violent extremist narrative.

“The press is capable of exercising power in favour of the state or in favour of the enemies of the state. Media practitioners must always be mindful of this in the discharge of their responsibilities in order to expose societal ills and suspicious characters and activities, garnering support for the government to be able to tackle challenges.

“To achieve this, the media practitioners must produce contents that would counter or prevent the appeals of terrorism and other non-state armed groups. Indeed, there is the need for robust media campaigns against terrorism, violent extremism and all other forms of organized crime that are threatening our corporate existence as a country.

“In today’s world, communication is expected to assume development orientation. Media contents can change people’s perception and attitude, galvanize solidarity, mutual trust, patriotism and national cohesion.

“The media is also expected to mobilize support to government and national security efforts, and strongly help to dissipate ignorance that makes some persons susceptible to terrorist appeals and violent extremism narrative.”

