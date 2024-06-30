Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 30, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Wedding guests feared dead as suicide bomber detonates bomb in Borno town

Several guests at a wedding party were feared dead on Saturday when a female suicide bomber detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Gwoza town, Borno State.Read more

2. Nigerian Naira tumbles, joins cedi, pound as worst performers in H1 2024

The Nigerian Naira has suffered a dramatic reversal of fortune, plummeting to the title of worst-performing currency globally in the first half of 2024, according to a report by Bloomberg on Friday.Read more

3. Peter Obi demands Kanu, #ENDSARS protesters’ release

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on Saturday, demanded the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, #ENDSARS protesters and other persons still in detention.Read more

4. Shehu Sani decries neglect of public schools in north

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has decried the poor state of public schools in the northern part of Nigeria.Read more

5. Moghalu criticizes implementation of Nigeria’s economic reforms

Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday, cast doubt on the effectiveness of Nigeria’s recent economic reforms, highlighting flaws in their execution. Read more

6. RipplesMetrics: Nigerian govt earmarks N3,566 for each child’s education in 2024

For the 2024 fiscal year, the Nigerian government has made a provision of N3,556 for the educational needs each of school child between the ages of 5-17 years, a data analysis by Ripples Metrics has shown.Read more

7. Man jailed 14 years for impregnating daughter in Bayelsa

Justice D.E. Adokeme of the Bayelsa State High Court, Yenagoa, has sentenced a 41-year-old man, Baridapsi Needam, to 14 years imprisonment for impregnating his daughter.Read more

8. Two workers rescued from Abuja collapsed building

At least two persons have been rescued from a collapsed building in Abuja.Read more

9. Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol in Katsina

The Katsina State Hisbah Board has seized 142 cartons of alcohol intended for delivery to Daura local government area of the state.Read more

10. Eight injured as suspected herdsmen attack 4 communities in Jigawa

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have attacked four communities and injured eight persons in Jigawa State.Read more

