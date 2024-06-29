Eight injured as suspected herdsmen attack 4 communities in Jigawa

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have attacked four communities and injured eight persons in Jigawa State.

The affected communities are in Birninkudu, Dutse, and Kiyawa local government areas of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Lawal Adams, said in a statement on Saturday in Dutse the victims are receiving treatment at the Dutse General Hospital in the state capital.

The statement read: “Information revealed that herdsmen in large numbers armed with bows and arrows, matchets and sticks invaded Baranda village and attacked the villagers.

“The villagers rose in defence of themselves, resulting in the injuries of eight of them. They were rushed to the Dutse General Hospital for medical attention.

“In his efforts for community engagement, conflict resolution, and peacebuilding in Dutse emirate and the state as a whole, the Jigawa State Police Commissioner, Ahmed T. Abdullahi, alongside Squadron Commander 35PMF Dutse, Area Commander Dutse, and Divisional Police Officers of Dutse and Kiyawa Divisions visited four affected villages of Kalai, Waza, Baranda and Katanga in Dutse, Kiyawa and Birnin Kudu Local Government Areas over the recent hostilities between farmers and herders, where scores of people were injured and farmlands destroyed.”

