One dies in Lagos Third Mainland Bridge accident

One person was confirmed dead in an accident on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Saturday morning.

A Mini Truck (MUS 489 XS) and a Toyota Camry (KRD 470 JD) were involved in the accident.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa, in the statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, said three others were rescued at the accident scene.

He expressed concern that drivers continued to flout the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018 despite the government’s ongoing campaign to educate motorists about speed limits.

Giwa urged commercial bus drivers and private car owners to avoid exceeding speed limits on the Third Mainland Bridge and other roads throughout the state.

He said the deceased was promptly removed by State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) officials, while LASTMA cleared the accident vehicles to ensure smooth traffic flow on the bridge.

