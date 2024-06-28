Military claims N10bn in stolen crude intercepted, over 2,200 terrorists neutralized

The Nigerian military, on Thursday, announced the interception of stolen crude oil valued at N10 billion and the neutralization of 2,245 terrorists.

This announcement, made by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) during a bi-weekly briefing, highlights the ongoing efforts to combat two major security challenges plaguing the nation: oil theft and terrorism.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba gave the figures on Thursday during the DHQ’s bi-weekly briefing in Abuja.

Buba said, “During the second quarter of this year, troops neutralised 2,245 terrorists, arrested 3,682 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements as well as rescued 1,993 kidnapped hostages and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum of over N10bn only – 9,225,149 litres of stolen crude oil, 2,874,916 litres of illegally refined AGO, 29,900 litres of DPK and 31,380 litres of PMS, amongst other items, were recovered.”

Buba added that troops recovered 2,783 weapons and 64,547 ammunition rounds.

“The breakdown for the period includes and is not limited to the following: 1,169 AK47 rifles, 36,273 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 14,764 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 713 assorted arms and 9,850 assorted ammo,” he added.

The intercepted crude oil, estimated at over 9 million liters, represents a major financial blow to criminal groups involved in oil theft. Oil theft has long been a concern in Nigeria, costing the country billions of dollars in lost revenue. This successful interception demonstrates the military’s commitment to tackling this economic crime.

