Minister wants Nigeria to send fears to opponents in buildup to W’Cup qualifiers

Nigeria’s sports minister John Enoh has said that it would do the Super Eagles a lot of good if their opponents in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers are in fear before the games.

The Super Eagles have failed to win a single game of the Group C qualifiers, picking up three draws and one defeat in their first four fixtures.

The team currently sits in a discouraging position, but Minister Enoh is optimistic they can still secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“The majority opinion is that it’s not impossible yet (to qualify for the World Cup),” the sports Minister said in an interview on Eagle7 FM on Saturday.

“In sports, noting is impossible.

“We have only played four out of 10 qualifying matches, we still have six matches remaining.

“I believe that with the right mix of a coach, who is convinced it is possible, the right mentality of the players, they have to have the fire and the hunger, it is still possible.

“The next round of qualifiers will be in March next year, so we have got some time.

“To get it right, we have to do things in the buildup (to the next round of qualifiers) to send fears to our opponents.”

The Super Eagles are in fifth of Group C, which also has Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia, Lesotho, and Benin Republic.

The winners of the group will get an automatic qualification to the global showpiece billed to hold in Northern America.

The qualifiers will resume in March 2025.

