Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Rivers sets date for local govt elections amidst leadership dispute

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has officially scheduled October 5 as the date for conducting local government elections across the state.Read more

2. Wike challenges FCT Senator Kingibe, predicts loss of support in 2027

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), engaged in a verbal exchange with Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe, warning her that she would lose popular support in the upcoming elections in 2027.Read more

3. INEC lacks constitutional mandate to conduct local govt elections – Mahmood Yakubu

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has clarified that the commission does not possess the constitutional authority to oversee local council elections across Nigeria, except within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).Read more

4. Aliko Dangote University faces shutdown after power disconnection despite partial payment

The Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, is confronting a potential shutdown after the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) disconnected its power supply despite the university paying N20 million of its N60 million monthly electricity bill.Read more

5. NAF clarifies drone, not helicopter, crashed in Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force ( NAF) has clarified earlier reports on the air mishap in Kaduna State.Read more

6. No subsisting judgment for Kanu’s release, Obi a big liar – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday described as a big lie a claim by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on a subsisting court judgment ordering the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.Read more

7. Volume of non-bank transactions pose threat to West Africa’s financial stability- Cardoso

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso has expressed worries over the rising volume of non-bank transactions, which he said, threatens financial stability in West Africa.Read more

8. Banking, trading, manufacturing sectors lead as capital importation surges by 210% in Q1 2024- NBS

The banking, trading and manufacturing sectors led the way as Nigeria’s capital importation grew by 210.16 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.Read more

9. Ika people reject Sen Nwoko’s Bill to ‘annex’ Anioma State to South East

The Onu Ika Nigeria, has rejected the proposed Bill by Senator Ned Nwoko to create Anioma State from the present Delta State as part of the South-East region.Read more

10. Ronaldo misses penalty but Costa saves 3 to send Portugal to Euros Q’final

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in extra time but Portugal successfully reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship on Monday night.Read more

