No subsisting judgment for Kanu’s release, Obi a big liar – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday described as a big lie a claim by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on a subsisting court judgment ordering the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Obi had in a statement last week urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to obey existing court orders and release the Biafran agitator.

But following a fresh ruling by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, Omokri came down on the former Anambra State governor, saying he had lied over the existence of the order.

Justice Omotosho had earlier on Monday dismissed another fundamental human rights suit filed by Kanu against the Federal Government.

In a post on his verified X handle titled “Peter Obi lied. There is no subsisting court order ordering Nnamdi Kanu’s release from DSS custody,” Omokri said:

“Contrary to Peter Obi’s claims, in a unanimous ruling on December 15, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that Nnamdi Kanu had a case to answer for treason.

“After that, on May 20, 2024, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ruled that Nnamdi Kanu should be denied bail.

“If Peter Obi or any of his Obidients can show a subsequent court order made countering the Supreme Court’s judgment of Friday, December 15, 2023, or the Federal High Court’s order on Monday, May 20, 2024, I will pay the first person to produce that judgment $10,000.

“Failing that, Mr. Peter Obi is counselled to stop spreading IPOB propaganda that a subsisting court judgment orders the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“The difference between Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu is that whereas Nnamdi Kanu made public broadcasts instructing his supporters to kill officers and men of Nigeria’s military and paramilitary forces, and thereafter, unknown gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra did kill over one hundred security personnel in the Southeast, Sunday Igboho did no such thing.

“Sunday Igboho was declared wanted by the Buhari administration for the act of waging a militia war against Nigerian herders of Fulani background in parts of Oyo State on the accusation that they were behind d the spate of kidnappings for ransom in the area.

“When he was apprehended in Benin Republic, Sunday Igboho took the Beninoise Government to court and, on October 9, 2023, defeated them in court and secured his freedom.

“He thereafter left Benin Republic for Germany and, on December 5, 2023, defeated the Benin Republic Government again in the ECOWAS court, which ordered Benin to pay him 20 million CFA.

“The Nigerian Government did not free Sunday Igboho. A Beninoise court freed him, and was then further protected by the ECOWAS court. He and Nnamdi Kanu are not in the same class.

“Now, watch as they insult me, because they cannot fault the facts I have presented.”

