News
NAF helicopter crashes in Kaduna
A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter crashed early on Monday morning in Tami village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The incident which occurred at about 5:00 a.m. sent shockwaves throughout the community.
The helicopter said to be on a routine operational flight experienced technical difficulties that led to the crash.
However, the pilot managed to execute emergency protocols and emerged from the wreckage unscathed.
A team of military officers from NAF swiftly arrived at the scene to secure the area and conduct an initial investigation.
The NAF leadership has not issued any official statement on the incident.
