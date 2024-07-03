Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Hope for new state in South-East as bill passes first reading

A bill proposing the creation of a new state in Nigeria’s south-eastern region has cleared its first hurdle in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday.Read more

2. Imo Assembly in turmoil as four members are suspended amid impeachment talk

The Imo State House of Assembly has been plunged into controversy following the suspension of four lawmakers, on Tuesday.Read more

3. South-East governors to meet Nigerian govt on Kanu

Governors of the five states in the South-East on Tuesday, resolved to meet the Federal Government on the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.Read more

4. Sokoto govt to strip Sultan power of appointing district heads

The Sokoto State said on Tuesday the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, lacks the power to appoint district and village heads in the state.Read more

5. Reps probe CBN’s N1.12tr anchor borrowers programme

The House of Representatives has resolved to probe the N1.12 trillion anchor borrowers scheme coordinated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

6. She’s an ‘irritant’, ‘ant’, ‘girl’, Reno counsels Wike to choose his fights, ignore Sen Kingibe

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has advised Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike to calm down and desist from engaging in unnecessary confIicts as they will create more distractions from significant political battles and potentially counterproductive to winning future elections in the FCT.Read more

7. NNPC declares state of emergency on crude oil production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) Limited has declared a state of emergency on crude oil production in the country.Read more

8. Dangote slams CBN’s 30% interest rate hike, warns of stifled economic growth

Aliko Dangote, Chairman and CEO of the Dangote Group, on Tuesday, vehemently criticized the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent decision to raise interest rates to nearly 30%.Read more

9. Namibia to reduce fuel prices

The Namibian government has resolved to reduce the price of petrol by 80 Namibian cents per liter (about $0.044).Read more

10. Turkey, Netherlands into Euro quarterfinals

Turkey and the Netherlands have advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing European Championship after they won their last-16 ties on Tuesday.Read more

