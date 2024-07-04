Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, July 4, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Lekki residents cry out as flood pays them annual visit (Photos)

Residents and visitors to the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos have cried out following the massive floods that have taken over the Peninsula after four days of downpours that have cut off the expensive neighbourhood from the rest of the state.Read more

2. IPOB warns South-East politicians against sabotaging moves to free Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday warned politicians in the South-East against sabotaging ongoing efforts to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.Read more

3. Lagos appeals for calm as floods sack residents after 9 hours rainfall

The Lagos State government on Wednesday called for calm over the massive flooding experienced in different parts of the state.Read more

4. CAN begs Nigerian govt to boost security in Borno after suicide attacks

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to the Federal Government to boost security in Borno State, and the country at large following the recent attacks in the state.Read more

5. Yakubu Dogara reveals his allowance as Speaker was 25m, salary N400k

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, stated on Wednesday that his total allowance during his tenure as Speaker was N25 million, while his salary was N400,000.Read more

6. Obasanjo reveals agenda of meeting with South-East governors, says Nnamdi Kanu not part of it

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has clarified that discussions with South-East governors in Enugu did not include deliberations on the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).Read more

7. Nigeria to begin collection of 7.5% VAT on crypto transactions July 8

The Federal Government will begin the collection of Value-Added Tax of 7.5 percent on every cryptocurrency transaction from July 8.Read more

8. Tinubu appoints board of consumer credit corporation

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Uzoma Nwagba as Managing Director of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP).Read more

9. Lagos CP orders trial of 4 officers for unprofessional conduct

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered the orderly room trial of four officers for unprofessional conduct.Read more

10. Finidi takes over at Rivers Utd after exit from Super Eagles role

Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George has been appointed manager at Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Rivers United.Read more

